HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,841 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $40,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.39, for a total value of $1,320,315.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,650.79. This trade represents a 39.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.60, for a total transaction of $1,106,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 44 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,474.40. This represents a 98.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,031 shares of company stock worth $5,825,481. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FDS stock opened at $376.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $367.36 and a 1 year high of $499.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $423.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.29.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $585.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.70 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $402.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.