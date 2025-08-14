HighTower Advisors LLC Has $49.87 Million Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:BIPC)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:BIPC – Free Report) by 85.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,378,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636,353 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 1.16% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $49,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $29,968,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $317,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 19,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.8% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BIPC opened at $40.26 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $32.08 and a 1-year high of $45.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.44%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

