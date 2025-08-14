iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stake Trimmed by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,088,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,311 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $47,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 589.6% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $50.50 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $50.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.45.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.