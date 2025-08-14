HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,650 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $42,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGZ. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Novem Group purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $453,000. 9.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $109.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.18 and a 200-day moving average of $108.99. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.29 and a 1-year high of $110.89.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.