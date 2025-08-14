Informed Momentum Co LLC Takes Position in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 104,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the first quarter worth $25,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the first quarter worth $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Neuronetics by 19,491.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Presidio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Neuronetics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th.

Neuronetics stock opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.78. Neuronetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 43.47% and a negative return on equity of 156.36%. The firm had revenue of $38.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.80 million. Analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

