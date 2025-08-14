General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 49,734 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $53,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $1,692,000. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 19,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 18.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 31.6% during the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 33,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $317.56 on Thursday. General Dynamics Corporation has a twelve month low of $239.20 and a twelve month high of $322.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $297.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.45.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.78.

View Our Latest Report on General Dynamics

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 43,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.28, for a total transaction of $13,696,600.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,452,165. This represents a 52.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total transaction of $10,634,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,244,518.40. This represents a 42.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,110 shares of company stock valued at $89,042,859 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.