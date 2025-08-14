HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 940,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,732 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $43,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VMBS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 66,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 83,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $46.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.87. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $47.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

