HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 43,728 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 424,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,728 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.67% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $41,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 865,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,332,000 after acquiring an additional 133,573 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,086,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $107.71 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.10 and a twelve month high of $119.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.