HighTower Advisors LLC Has $48.31 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 853,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 242,397 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $48,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 56,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 8.5% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 120,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after buying an additional 9,486 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.4% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 44,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 401,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,699,000 after buying an additional 7,919 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRT. Stephens started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd.

Copart Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $47.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average is $54.02. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Copart’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Copart

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $1,118,405.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,798.61. This represents a 43.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.