Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd reduced its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 191.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 27.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 115.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on DBX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th.

Dropbox Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.64. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.32 and a 52 week high of $33.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.19.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $625.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.60 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 61.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

In related news, insider Ashraf Alkarmi sold 10,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $283,753.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 492,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,849,253.60. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $69,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 511,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,300,410.12. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,625 shares of company stock valued at $13,147,530 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.