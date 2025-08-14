Covestor Ltd Lowers Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Covestor Ltd decreased its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 922,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,323,000 after acquiring an additional 648,591 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,093,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,270,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 899,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,460,000 after acquiring an additional 159,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 12,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $477,700.57. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,230.13. The trade was a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $38.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.25 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 16.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

