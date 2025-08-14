Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 35.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,948 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 259,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,993,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 99,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 12,166 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 251,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after buying an additional 16,688 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JMUB stock opened at $49.49 on Thursday. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $47.95 and a 1-year high of $51.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.67.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

