Covestor Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW)

Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 134.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in CDW were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in CDW in the first quarter valued at about $11,218,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in CDW in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in CDW by 2.0% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 21,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 53.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 223,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,796,000 after buying an additional 77,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CDW by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,508,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $241,759,000 after buying an additional 42,472 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CDW. UBS Group decreased their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on CDW from $205.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

CDW Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of CDW stock opened at $167.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. CDW Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $137.31 and a fifty-two week high of $231.38.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.