Covestor Ltd Increases Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 86.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 72,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $916,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 126,562 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 351.4% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 112,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 87,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RARE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $28.97 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.81 and a 12 month high of $60.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.45.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.10. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 87.34% and a negative return on equity of 237.48%. The business had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.52) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 2,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $89,922.95. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,712.16. This represents a 13.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

