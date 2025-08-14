Head-To-Head Comparison: Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS) & Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG)

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) and Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Stabilis Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Verde Clean Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. 72.2% of Stabilis Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Verde Clean Fuels shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Stabilis Solutions and Verde Clean Fuels, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stabilis Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Verde Clean Fuels 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk and Volatility

Stabilis Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 120.75%. Given Stabilis Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stabilis Solutions is more favorable than Verde Clean Fuels.

Stabilis Solutions has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verde Clean Fuels has a beta of -0.47, indicating that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and Verde Clean Fuels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stabilis Solutions 1.28% 1.35% 1.05% Verde Clean Fuels N/A -11.28% -10.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and Verde Clean Fuels”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stabilis Solutions $73.29 million 1.15 $4.60 million $0.04 113.25 Verde Clean Fuels N/A N/A -$3.33 million ($0.48) -5.67

Stabilis Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Verde Clean Fuels. Verde Clean Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stabilis Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Stabilis Solutions beats Verde Clean Fuels on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides clean energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets. It also provides engineering and field support services, as well as rents cryogenic equipment. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. is a subsidiary of LNG Investment Company LLC.

About Verde Clean Fuels

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc., operates as a clean energy technology company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, natural gas, and other feedstocks into liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology. Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

