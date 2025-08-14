SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Position Boosted by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA opened at $449.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $438.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.78. The stock has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $366.32 and a one year high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

