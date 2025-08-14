Benjamin Edwards Inc. Makes New Investment in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMM)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000.

Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA CGMM opened at $28.09 on Thursday. Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $28.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.41. The company has a market capitalization of $429.78 million and a PE ratio of 21.71.

Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF (CGMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing primarily in equity-type securities of small and mid-cap companies in the US. The fund aims for capital growth CGMM was launched on Jan 14, 2025 and is issued by Capital Group.

