Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) & Flight Centre (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Financial Analysis

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) and Flight Centre (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.4% of Trip.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Trip.com Group and Flight Centre, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trip.com Group 0 0 10 2 3.17 Flight Centre 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Trip.com Group currently has a consensus target price of $77.2545, indicating a potential upside of 24.89%. Given Trip.com Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trip.com Group is more favorable than Flight Centre.

This table compares Trip.com Group and Flight Centre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trip.com Group 30.95% 11.55% 6.58% Flight Centre N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trip.com Group and Flight Centre”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trip.com Group $7.30 billion 5.53 $2.34 billion $3.45 17.93 Flight Centre $1.78 billion 1.01 $91.70 million N/A N/A

Trip.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than Flight Centre.

Risk & Volatility

Trip.com Group has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flight Centre has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trip.com Group beats Flight Centre on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group, semi-group, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, including air, cruise, bus, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; destination transportation and ticket, activity, insurance, visa, and tour guide services; user support, supplier management, and customer relationship management services; and in-destination products and services. Further, It provides its corporate clients with business visit, incentive trip, meeting and conference, travel data collection and analysis, and industry benchmarking solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information management, online booking and authorization, online inquiry, and travel reporting systems. Additionally, the company offers online advertising and financial services, such as marketing planning and travel media services. It operates under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brands. The company was formerly known as Ctrip.com International, Ltd. and changed its name to Trip.com Group Limited in October 2019. Trip.com Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

About Flight Centre

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets. It also provides tour operations, hotel management, and destination management services. In addition, the company offers other travel related services, including foreign currency exchange and travel academies; recruitment marketing and bike retailing; and employee benefit services. It provides its services primarily under the Flight Centre brand, as well as other travel brands, such as Student Flights, Travel Associates, Liberty Travel, Infinity Holidays, GOGO Vacations, FCm Travel Solutions, Corporate Traveller, Stage and Screen, and cievents. The company was formerly known as Flight Centre Limited and changed its name to Flight Centre Travel Group Limited in November 2013. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

