Covestor Ltd Grows Stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,766,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,020 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,340,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,696,000 after acquiring an additional 246,799 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,326,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,061,000 after acquiring an additional 214,036 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,208,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,332,000 after acquiring an additional 197,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 901,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,588,000 after acquiring an additional 470,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Eric Ray sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,768.10. This trade represents a 68.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 161,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,817,096. This represents a 11.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,378 shares of company stock worth $2,944,414 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $35.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.35. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $29.32 and a one year high of $36.99.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.97 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 45.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point downgraded Radian Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Radian Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Radian Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 7th.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

