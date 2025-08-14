ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) & Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Financial Contrast

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) and ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Resources Connection has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ManpowerGroup has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Resources Connection pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. ManpowerGroup pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Resources Connection pays out -4.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ManpowerGroup pays out -378.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resources Connection $551.33 million 0.30 -$191.78 million ($5.82) -0.85 ManpowerGroup $17.85 billion 0.11 $145.10 million ($0.38) -109.79

This table compares Resources Connection and ManpowerGroup”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ManpowerGroup has higher revenue and earnings than Resources Connection. ManpowerGroup is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Resources Connection, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Resources Connection and ManpowerGroup, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resources Connection 1 0 0 0 1.00 ManpowerGroup 0 5 0 0 2.00

Resources Connection presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.42%. ManpowerGroup has a consensus price target of $48.20, indicating a potential upside of 15.53%. Given ManpowerGroup’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ManpowerGroup is more favorable than Resources Connection.

Profitability

This table compares Resources Connection and ManpowerGroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resources Connection -34.78% 0.31% 0.23% ManpowerGroup -0.09% 7.98% 2.02%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.2% of Resources Connection shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of ManpowerGroup shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Resources Connection shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of ManpowerGroup shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ManpowerGroup beats Resources Connection on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc. provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance. It provides transformations services comprising finance transformation, digital transformation, supply chain management, cloud migration, and data design and analytics. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc. provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives. In addition, the company provides workforce consulting services; contingent staffing and permanent recruitment services; professional resourcing and project-based services; and recruitment process outsourcing, TAPFIN managed, and talent solutions. The company was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

