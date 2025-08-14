Comparing Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) & SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) and SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cohen & Steers and SEI Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohen & Steers 29.82% 29.95% 19.93% SEI Investments 31.25% 29.96% 26.10%

Dividends

Cohen & Steers pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. SEI Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Cohen & Steers pays out 78.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SEI Investments pays out 18.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cohen & Steers has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years and SEI Investments has raised its dividend for 34 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohen & Steers $517.42 million 7.67 $151.26 million $3.15 24.71 SEI Investments $2.13 billion 5.15 $581.19 million $5.33 16.61

This table compares Cohen & Steers and SEI Investments”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SEI Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Cohen & Steers. SEI Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cohen & Steers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Cohen & Steers has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEI Investments has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.5% of Cohen & Steers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of SEI Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 47.6% of Cohen & Steers shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of SEI Investments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cohen & Steers and SEI Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cohen & Steers 1 1 1 0 2.00 SEI Investments 0 3 3 0 2.50

Cohen & Steers currently has a consensus target price of $82.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.33%. SEI Investments has a consensus target price of $102.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.20%. Given SEI Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SEI Investments is more favorable than Cohen & Steers.

Summary

SEI Investments beats Cohen & Steers on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds. The company was founded by Martin Cohen and Robert Hamilton Steers in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Company was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

