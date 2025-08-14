Meridian Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,846 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in SoundHound AI by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in SoundHound AI by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 29,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SoundHound AI by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in SoundHound AI by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of SoundHound AI stock opened at $16.50 on Thursday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 2.57.

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 171.81% and a negative return on equity of 73.13%. The firm had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. SoundHound AI’s quarterly revenue was up 216.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 117,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $1,096,804.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,346,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,602,818.80. This trade represents a 8.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 79,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $744,400.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 637,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,561.60. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 913,317 shares of company stock valued at $8,679,813 in the last 90 days. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SOUN shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on SoundHound AI from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Northland Securities upgraded SoundHound AI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Northland Capmk upgraded SoundHound AI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered SoundHound AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.36.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

