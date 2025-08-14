Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Director Antonia Korsanos Purchases 8,065 Shares

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) Director Antonia Korsanos acquired 8,065 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.05 per share, with a total value of $645,603.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,340.75. This represents a 54.68% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Light & Wonder Stock Up 1.9%
LNW opened at $88.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.65 and a 200 day moving average of $91.95. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.21. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.56 and a 12 month high of $115.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86.
Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.29 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 71.17%. Light & Wonder’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.10.
Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.
