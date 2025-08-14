Bryan Stevenson Sells 4,000 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Stock

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $396,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 38,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,572.78. The trade was a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Arcosa Stock Performance
ACA stock opened at $100.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.87. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.11 and a 1-year high of $113.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 1.01.
Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $736.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.20 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcosa
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Arcosa from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACA
Arcosa Company Profile
Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Arcosa
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 3 Earnings Reports Give a Snapshot of Consumer Sentiment
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Amazon’s Bears Have Raised the White Flag—Get Excited
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Tempus AI’s Strong Q2 Fuels Growth Story—More Upside Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.