Bryan Stevenson Sells 4,000 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Stock

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $396,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 38,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,572.78. The trade was a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arcosa Stock Performance

ACA stock opened at $100.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.87. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.11 and a 1-year high of $113.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $736.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.20 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcosa

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arcosa by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Arcosa from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACA

Arcosa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.