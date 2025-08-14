Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CAO Sells $428,086.13 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $428,086.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 50,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,389.69. This trade represents a 9.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Jennifer Rock sold 2,842 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.66, for a total value of $195,131.72.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $81.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.86. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.18 and a 1-year high of $86.58. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.07.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Zillow Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Zillow Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.62.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

