Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Director Gordon Sheridan Stephenson Sells 6,835 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) Director Gordon Sheridan Stephenson sold 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $561,016.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,043.20. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Zillow Group Stock Up 5.8%

Shares of Z stock opened at $84.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 2.09. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.94 and a 52 week high of $89.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.36 and a 200-day moving average of $72.77.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,494,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

