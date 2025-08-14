Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Hovde Group

Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

HNVR has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hanover Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Hanover Bancorp from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hanover Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

NASDAQ HNVR opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hanover Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.06.

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.30 million. Hanover Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 7.73%. Equities analysts expect that Hanover Bancorp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Hanover Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Hanover Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in Hanover Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hanover Bancorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Hanover Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hanover Bancorp by 24.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Hanover Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, provides personal and business lending and deposit services to businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, credit cards, debit cards, money market, savings, government and municipal banking, and professional services, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

