Insider Buying: Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) CEO Buys 5,470 Shares of Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) CEO Richard A. Dierker acquired 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.57 per share, for a total transaction of $500,887.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,802.84. This represents a 25.16% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of CHD opened at $93.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.50 and a 12-month high of $116.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.97.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.66%.

Several research firms recently commented on CHD. Barclays cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial set a $110.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 92.9% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 42.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

