Christopher E. Kubasik Sells 40,138 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX) Stock

L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.52, for a total transaction of $10,817,993.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares in the company, valued at $39,236,182.56. This represents a 21.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $270.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $193.09 and a 12 month high of $280.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.83.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.30. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,170,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,973,000 after buying an additional 121,619 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,833,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,151,000 after acquiring an additional 181,550 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,132,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,208,000 after acquiring an additional 557,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,948,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,410,000 after purchasing an additional 38,820 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 52.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,117,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,833 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $279.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.47.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

