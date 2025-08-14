Jacob Tetlow Sells 6,496 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) Stock

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) EVP Jacob Tetlow sold 6,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $600,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 56 shares in the company, valued at $5,172.72. This represents a 99.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of PNW stock opened at $93.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.38. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $81.47 and a 1-year high of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.22.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.58. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 73.81%.

PNW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle West Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Featured Stories

