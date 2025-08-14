Insider Selling: BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Major Shareholder Sells 72,550 Shares of Stock

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 72,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $769,755.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,929,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,693,533.45. This trade represents a 1.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 21,777 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $230,618.43.

On Friday, August 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 27,450 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $290,421.00.

On Wednesday, August 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 67,985 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $719,961.15.

On Tuesday, August 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 32,498 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $343,178.88.

On Monday, August 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,440 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $321,446.40.

On Friday, August 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 32,467 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $340,578.83.

On Thursday, July 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 40,918 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $426,774.74.

On Wednesday, July 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 32,984 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $342,703.76.

On Tuesday, July 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 55,300 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $574,567.00.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BFZ opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $12.23.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $14,681,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 652,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 87,599 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 568,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 79,735 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 472.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 272,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 225,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Featured Articles

