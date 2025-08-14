Mizuho Increases Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target to $165.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.86.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $122.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.19. Insmed has a 52 week low of $60.40 and a 52 week high of $123.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.40). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 195.37% and a negative net margin of 259.82%. The firm had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Insmed will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total transaction of $95,641.83. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 66,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,806,048.94. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 58,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $5,995,928.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,546,758.35. This represents a 44.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 527,515 shares of company stock valued at $49,787,158 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

