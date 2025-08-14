Brokerages Set Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Price Target at $24.79

Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.3750.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KVUE. Bank of America reduced their target price on Kenvue from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $24.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kenvue in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 266.8% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 378.5% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KVUE opened at $21.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. Kenvue has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average is $22.42.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 9.37%. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 110.81%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

