Head to Head Review: SKK (NASDAQ:SKK) & KBR (NYSE:KBR)

SKK (NASDAQ:SKK) and KBR (NYSE:KBR) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SKK and KBR”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SKK N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A KBR $7.74 billion 0.84 $375.00 million $2.76 18.28

Analyst Recommendations

KBR has higher revenue and earnings than SKK.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SKK and KBR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SKK 0 0 0 0 0.00 KBR 0 5 4 0 2.44

KBR has a consensus target price of $62.7778, indicating a potential upside of 24.40%. Given KBR’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KBR is more favorable than SKK.

Profitability

This table compares SKK and KBR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SKK N/A N/A N/A KBR 4.52% 33.65% 7.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.0% of KBR shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of KBR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

KBR beats SKK on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SKK

SKK Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides civil engineering services in Singapore. It undertakes subsurface utility works, such as power and telecommunication cable laying works, water pipeline works, and sewer rehabilitation works. The company also offers gas pipeline and sewer construction works; and underground piping, underground utility infrastructure construction and maintenance, horizontal directional drilling, and plumbing and sanitary works. It serves government authorities, utility companies, or contractors. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About KBR

KBR, Inc. provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its services cover research and development, advanced prototyping, acquisition support, systems engineering, cyber analytics, space domain awareness, test and evaluation, systems integration and program management, global supply chain management, and operations readiness and support, as well as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance services. This segment also provides various professional advisory services to the defense, renewable energy, and critical infrastructure sectors. The Sustainable Technology Solutions segment operates portfolio of various proprietary process technologies for ammonia/syngas, chemical/petrochemicals, clean refining, and circular process/circular economy solutions. This segment also provides synergistic services, including advisory and consulting focused on broad-based energy transition and net-zero carbon emission solutions; high-end engineering, design and program management centered around decarbonization, energy efficiency, environmental impact and asset optimization; and digitally-enabled operating and monitoring solutions. KBR, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

