Analysts Set Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Target Price at $26.40

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ONB. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. National Bankshares set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONB. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 35,121 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 261,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

ONB stock opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.55. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $633.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.14%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

