Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG) vs. Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Head-To-Head Review

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG) and Knife River (NYSE:KNF) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Everus Construction Group and Knife River”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everus Construction Group $2.85 billion 1.42 $143.42 million N/A N/A Knife River $2.90 billion 1.85 $201.68 million $2.69 35.21

Profitability

Knife River has higher revenue and earnings than Everus Construction Group.

This table compares Everus Construction Group and Knife River’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everus Construction Group 5.07% 37.22% 12.67% Knife River 5.20% 10.58% 4.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.1% of Knife River shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Everus Construction Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Knife River shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Everus Construction Group and Knife River, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everus Construction Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Knife River 0 0 6 0 3.00

Everus Construction Group currently has a consensus target price of $73.6667, indicating a potential downside of 6.92%. Knife River has a consensus target price of $114.3333, indicating a potential upside of 20.72%. Given Knife River’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Knife River is more favorable than Everus Construction Group.

Summary

Knife River beats Everus Construction Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everus Construction Group

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete. It also provides contracting service, such as heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading. In addition, the company sells cement, merchandise, and other building materials and related services. The company sells its construction materials to public and private-sector customers, including federal, state, and municipal governments, as well as industrial, commercial and residential developers, and other private parties; and provides its contracting services to public-sector customers for the development and servicing of highways, local roads, bridges, and other public-infrastructure projects. Knife River Corporation was founded in 1917 and is based in Bismarck, North Dakota.

