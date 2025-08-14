AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Receives C$44.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$44.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th.

ALA stock opened at C$41.57 on Thursday. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$32.02 and a 52-week high of C$42.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is presently 68.98%.

AltaGas Ltd owns and operates a diversified basket of energy infrastructure businesses. Business is conducted through four segments: Midstream, power, utilities and corporate. Utility business owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution assets across North America. Midstream business subsequent to the sale of non-core midstream assets in Canada and also engaged in the natural gas liquid processing and extraction, transportation, and storage.

