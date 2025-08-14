Financial Comparison: United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH)

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of United Parks & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for United Parks & Resorts and Norwegian Cruise Line, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Parks & Resorts 1 5 5 0 2.36 Norwegian Cruise Line 0 8 12 2 2.73

Volatility and Risk

United Parks & Resorts currently has a consensus target price of $56.9091, suggesting a potential upside of 7.80%. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus target price of $27.20, suggesting a potential upside of 9.77%. Given Norwegian Cruise Line’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Norwegian Cruise Line is more favorable than United Parks & Resorts.

United Parks & Resorts has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Norwegian Cruise Line has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Parks & Resorts and Norwegian Cruise Line”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Parks & Resorts $1.73 billion 1.68 $227.50 million $3.74 14.11 Norwegian Cruise Line $9.56 billion 1.17 $910.26 million $1.45 17.09

Norwegian Cruise Line has higher revenue and earnings than United Parks & Resorts. United Parks & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Norwegian Cruise Line, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares United Parks & Resorts and Norwegian Cruise Line’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Parks & Resorts 12.39% -47.59% 8.15% Norwegian Cruise Line 7.52% 59.88% 4.02%

Summary

Norwegian Cruise Line beats United Parks & Resorts on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean. It distributes its products through retail/travel advisor and onboard cruise sales channels, as well as meetings, incentives, and charters. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1966 and is based in Miami, Florida.

