Brokerages Set Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target at C$15.89

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.89.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MI.UN shares. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

MI.UN stock opened at C$13.69 on Thursday. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12 month low of C$11.94 and a 12 month high of C$17.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$546.50 million, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and Calgary.

