NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.49 and traded as high as $31.23. NEC shares last traded at $31.23, with a volume of 150 shares traded.

NEC Trading Down 1.3%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.19.

About NEC

(Get Free Report)

NEC Corporation provides information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Public Solutions Business, Public Infrastructure Business, Enterprise Business, Network Services Business, and Global Business. It provides systems integration services, including systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.