Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.41 and traded as high as $45.53. Emera shares last traded at $45.41, with a volume of 27,541 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emera in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Emera in a research report on Monday. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Emera in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Emera in a research report on Monday.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMRAF
Emera Stock Performance
Emera Company Profile
Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Emera
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 Earnings Reports Give a Snapshot of Consumer Sentiment
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Amazon’s Bears Have Raised the White Flag—Get Excited
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Tempus AI’s Strong Q2 Fuels Growth Story—More Upside Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.