Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.41 and traded as high as $45.53. Emera shares last traded at $45.41, with a volume of 27,541 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emera in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Emera in a research report on Monday. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Emera in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Emera in a research report on Monday.

Emera Stock Performance

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

