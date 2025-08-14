Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Selectis Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and traded as high as $2.58. Selectis Health shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 7,619 shares changing hands.

Selectis Health Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of -0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07.

Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.49 million for the quarter.

About Selectis Health

Selectis Health owns and/or operates healthcare facilities in Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio, and Oklahoma, providing a wide array of living services, speech, occupational, physical therapies, social services, and other rehabilitation and healthcare services. Selectis focuses on building strategic relationships with local communities in which its partnership can improve the quality of care for facility residents.

