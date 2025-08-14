Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and traded as high as $10.55. Melcor Developments shares last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 1,400 shares trading hands.
Melcor Developments Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.33.
Melcor Developments Company Profile
Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Land, Properties, REIT, and Golf divisions. It develops, owns, and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.
