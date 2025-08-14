Ledyard Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LFGP) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.19 and traded as low as $14.00. Ledyard Financial Group shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 1,509 shares.

Ledyard Financial Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average is $14.70.

Ledyard Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ledyard National Bank that provides retail and commercial banking, and wealth advisory services in New Hampshire and Vermont. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, money market, NOW, and health saving accounts; and debit, ATM, and credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ledyard Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ledyard Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.