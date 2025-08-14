iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) Stock Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.36 and traded as high as $53.47. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF shares last traded at $53.36, with a volume of 10,503 shares trading hands.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $258.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 20,090 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 262,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,659,000 after buying an additional 60,681 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 11,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

