Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 80.81 ($1.10) and traded as low as GBX 79.50 ($1.08). Unicorn AIM VCT shares last traded at GBX 82 ($1.11), with a volume of 15,000 shares traded.

Unicorn AIM VCT Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 80.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 78.57. The firm has a market cap of £152.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1,316.67 and a beta of 0.11.

Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 0.27 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Unicorn AIM VCT

Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

