Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and traded as low as $4.38. Cellectar Biosciences shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 122,155 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLRB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CLRB

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Down 4.1%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.04. The company has a market cap of $8.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.42.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.10) by $1.20. On average, analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cellectar Biosciences

In related news, COO Jarrod Longcor acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,712.32. This trade represents a 361.27% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James V. Caruso bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,073.62. This trade represents a 610.50% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $124,750. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cellectar Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLRB. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 1,301.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 203,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 188,760 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the first quarter worth $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 687.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 159,234 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 331.3% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 173,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 132,986 shares during the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cellectar Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.