Nuveen LLC Takes $61.50 Million Position in Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA)

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,419,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,497,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter worth $502,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 354.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 248,733 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MWA opened at $27.39 on Thursday. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 28.72%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th.

In other news, Director Brian C. Healy purchased 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.74 per share, with a total value of $27,461.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,730 shares in the company, valued at $389,160.20. The trade was a 7.59% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

