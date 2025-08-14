SouthState Corp Acquires 96 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 61.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Workday by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Workday from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a $250.00 price objective on Workday and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $255.00 price objective on Workday and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.31.

In other Workday news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.59, for a total value of $1,437,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 178,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,747,168.62. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $1,863,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,675. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 329,005 shares of company stock worth $79,203,523. 19.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WDAY stock opened at $223.09 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.33 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 123.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.77 and a 200 day moving average of $244.48.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

