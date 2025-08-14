SouthState Corp Invests $55,000 in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR)

SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 649,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after buying an additional 94,063 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 64,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 995,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,314,000 after buying an additional 41,271 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 456.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 121,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 99,904 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on PR shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.53.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PR opened at $13.46 on Thursday. Permian Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $16.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Permian Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.96%.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

